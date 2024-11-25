Team Falcons are the Overwatch Champions Series 2024 victors

HQ

The 2024 Overwatch Champions Series has now wrapped up, as following action held at DreamHack Stockholm over the weekend, we have a victor of the World Finals to report on. For this season, it was Team Falcons who came out on top, with the Saudi-backed South Korean powerhouse coming out on top of Crazy Raccoon in the finale in a dominant 4-1 fashion.

Ths result sets Team Falcons up as the team to beat heading into the 2025 season, and also further cements head coach Park "Crusty" Dae-hee as arguably the greatest coach that Overwatch has ever seen. Over his career, he won the Overwatch League twice with the San Francisco Shock, various cups and smaller tournaments, and has now just come off a 2024 OWCS season wherein his Team Falcons squad was near indomitable in the Asian region, dropping only the Stage 1 Main Event tournament, while also making it to the semi-finals of the Esports World Cup event and being a runner-up at the 2024 OWCS Major too.

With this in mind, the 2024 season is wrapped up meaning all eyes are back on Blizzard as we await for the developer to announce its plans for the 2025 campaign.