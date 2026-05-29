BLAST Slam VII: The group stage standings change significantly as Xtreme Gaming and OG may now avoid elimination

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The beauty of using a group stage like the one at the Dota 2 tournament, BLAST Slam VII, is that nothing is certain. Yesterday, we touched on the recent results and how OG and Xtreme Gaming were likely to be the two eliminated casualties from the group phase, due to both teams being the only two to have just one win to their names after the first two days of the stage. But yesterday was also a mega day for both organisations, as they notched up a couple of wins and now may yet survive and make it to the last chance qualifier.

The group stage is structured as such that the bottom two teams are knocked out, the top four advance straight to the playoffs and the middle six move to the last chance qualifier where they hunt final playoffs tickets.

To this end, it looks certain that Team Falcons, Parivision, and Team Yandex will be playoffs squads, as all three organisations each have six or more wins to their name, but the rest of the standings are wide open. What does now seem likely is that Gylph and Tundra Esports will be the two eliminated teams, as both squads are the only two to have two victories to their name. Then again, we said something similar yesterday in regards to OG and Xtreme Gaming...

Whatever the situation, the final day of the group stage is happening today, May 29, and with this being the case, all of the final match fixtures can be seen below.