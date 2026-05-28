BLAST Slam VII: Team Falcons and Team Yandex all but confirmed for playoffs

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There are only two more days left in the group stage portion of the BLAST Slam VII Dota 2 event. Granted, this does mean around 30 matches left to be played, but as we've hit the halfway point of this phase of action, we do have a rather clear vision of which teams are likely to be eliminated and which will advance to the playoffs.

Again, anything could happen over the next two days, but so far, there are two teams who seem very likely to be knocked out first, as OG is currently 1-4 and Xtreme Gaming are 1-5. It should be said that in this phase of the tournament, only two teams will be completely knocked out, as the other 10 will advance to either the playoffs or the last-chance qualifier.

Speaking on this further, while much can change in regard to who advances where, it seems likely that the next stages will feature Team Falcons (5-1), Team Yandex (5-1), Parivision (4-1), Team Liquid (4-2), and LGD Gaming (4-2), as all of the teams beneath these five have at most two wins to their name.

What do you expect from BLAST Slam VII in the days ahead?