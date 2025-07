HQ

Earlier this year, BLAST got a jump on things by announcing the 2027 calendar and planned events for its competitive Counter-Strike 2 circuit. While those events are still locked in, there are some minor changes to dates, as we have been affirmed and told in a new update from the organiser.

Not only that though, we've also been shown the exact planned dates for the events for the entirety of 2026 too, and you can see all of this information below.

2026:



Season 1 - Bounty: January 12-25



Season 1 - Open CQ's: February 6-8



Season 1 - Open: March 16-29



Season 1 - Rivals: April 27 - May 3



Season 2 - Open CQ's: July 9-11



Season 2 - Bounty: July 20 - August 2



Season 2 - Open: August 24 - September 6



Season 2 - Rivals: November 9-15



2027: