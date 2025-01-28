BLAST Premier reveals 2027 Counter-Strike 2 schedule

HQ

Counter-Strike 2 has become such a big esport with competing tournament organising bodies that we are seeing more frequently companies announcing their slate of events years and years in advance. On top of PGL confirming a 2027 event recently, BLAST has now added to their former announcement by revealing its full 2027 calendar of events.

In total, there will be six events happening in the 2027 season for BLAST, and as per what these are and when they will take place, you can see that information below:



BLAST Bounty - January 12-24



BLAST Open - March 17-28



BLAST Open - May 12-23



BLAST Bounty - August 31 - September 12



BLAST Open October 6-17



BLAST Rivals - November 10-14



The big question now is how the ESL and the Esports World Cup will slot further events into the 2027 calendar that is clearly shaping up to be a big one for Counter-Strike 2 fans around the world.