BLAST Open Spring 2026: The six-team Playoffs bracket is set

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The Group Stage for the Rotterdam-based BLAST Open Spring 2026 Counter-Strike 2 tournament has now come to a close, with the attending 16 teams whittled down to simply six survivors. With this being the case, and building upon yesterday's report, we now know the confirmed Playoffs bracket and what to expect from the final five matches of the ongoing tournament.

The action won't actually pick up for a few days, as the quarterfinals are planned for Friday, March 27, the semifinals on Saturday, March 28, and the grand final on Sunday, March 29. To this end, you can see the bracket and the coming fixtures below, with the additional note that the two teams who were eliminated in the final moments of the Group Stage yesterday were both Furia and Team Spirit.

Quarterfinals (March 27):



Aurora Gaming vs. The MongolZ at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



Parivision vs. Team Falcons at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



Semifinals (March 28):



Team Vitality vs. Winner of Aurora/MongolZ at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



Natus Vincere vs. Winner of Parivision/Falcons at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



Grand Final (March 29):



Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2 at 11:30 BST/12:30 CEST



Who do you think will go the distance?