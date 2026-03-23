BLAST Open Spring 2026: The Group Stage concludes today with four of six playoff spots already filled

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We're into crunch time for the BLAST Open Spring 2026 tournament as following a hectic weekend of events, only eight of the 16 attending teams remain alive. So far, four of these teams have punched their playoff spots, even if seeding for the playoffs is still on the line, but the other four are fighting to avoid elimination and to grab one of two remaining playoff tickets.

With this being the case, there are four matches happening later today and all have immense repercussions. So here are the fixtures and what each match means.

Group A Upper Bracket Final:



Aurora Gaming vs. Natus Vincere at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



Both teams are confirmed for the playoffs but the winner gets a first-round bye and an immediate semi-finals spot in the playoffs.

Group A Lower Bracket Final:



Team Falcons vs. Furia at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET



Major knockout match where the winner gets a playoff spot and the loser is eliminated.

Group B Upper Bracket Final:



Team Vitality vs. Parivision at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Both teams are confirmed for the playoffs but the winner gets a first-round bye and an immediate semi-finals spot in the playoffs.

Group B Lower Bracket Final:



Team Spirit vs. The MongolZ at 18:30 GMT/19:30 CET



Major knockout match where the winner gets a playoff spot and the loser is eliminated.

What are you expecting from tonight's matches?