BLAST Open Spring 2026: Team Vitality, The MongolZ, Team Spirit, and Parivision get off to the races with wins

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The first day of the BLAST Open Spring 2026 tournament came to a close recently, and following that we touched on the results of the first round of Group A action. Now, it's time to shift the spotlight to Group B.

The first round of Group B games have concluded and with these in mind, we now know who has advanced further into the upper bracket and who has slipped into the wary lower bracket.

To this end, Team Vitality has commenced its tournament with a victory over 9z Team in a 2-0 fashion, all while The MongolZ defeated Mouz 2-0 too. Team Spirit overcame Team Liquid 2-0 and finally Parivision held off Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1.

These results set up the following games, all to be played tomorrow, on March 21:

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



9z Team vs. Mouz at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET



Upper Bracket Semifinals: