BLAST Open Spring 2026: Furia, Aurora, NAVI, and Falcons start tournament with victories

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The talk of the town in competitive Counter-Strike 2 for the immediate future will be entirely focussed on the BLAST Open Spring 2026 event, as the Rotterdam-based tournament will be running until the end of March. To this end, progress is underway on the group stage for the event, and already four matches have been played that have seen four teams start their campaign with victories and four teams losing and now facing elimination.

Yesterday's matches were entirely dedicated to Group A, where we saw Furia defeat Tyloo 2-0, Aurora Gaming overcome FaZe Clan 2-1, Natus Vincere beat B8 2-1, and finally, Team Falcons smashing NRG 2-0.

These results now set up the next portion of the upper bracket, where we will see Furia and Aurora facing off and likewise NAVI and Team Falcons. As per the lower bracket, now Tyloo and FaZe will compete to avoid being eliminated, while B8 and NRG do the same.

As per today's fixtures, Group B will be in focus and we can expect the following matches to be featured: