BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: Natus Vincere knocked out, Team Vitality progresses

Yesterday, we reported on the first slate of matches that had taken place in the Closed Qualifier for BLAST Bounty Winter 2026. At that time, we covered how FaZe Clan was surprisingly eliminated and how another big name in Fnatic fell at the hands of Astralis too. Now, the second day of Round of 32 action is in the books, and yet another shocking result has occurred.

In total, four matches were played over the course of January 14, and in these matches we saw Team Vitality take care of business and overcome Virtus.pro in a 2-0 fashion. Beyond that, Heroic defeated Friendly Campers 2-0, GamerLegion inched past Passion UA 2-1, and surprisingly Natus Vincere was sent home after succumbing to Monte 1-2.

These results mean we know half of the teams that have progressed to the Round of 16 and likewise half of the teams that have been eliminated in this first batch of matches. As for the next bunch of games, four are planned for today, January 15, and as for what these are, check out the fixtures below.

BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 - January 15 fixtures:



Gentle Mates vs. M80



3DMax vs. Inner Circle Esports



Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas



Team Falcons vs. Ecstatic



Again, these are do-or-die matches, meaning you win and advance or lose and go home.