BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: FaZe Clan among teams already knocked out

HQ

The first day of BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 is in the books. Throughout the course of the week, we'll see much of the action occur, where the 32-team pack will be steadily shrunk and halved until only 16 teams remain. Over January 13-16, four games will be played per day, wherein four teams will be confirmed to advance and four will be eliminated and sent home. As one of these days is in the books, we know of some knockouts and progressions already.

On January 13, the four matches saw Aurora Gaming defeat HOTU 2-1, Astralis overcome Fnatic 2-1, FUT Esports knock out OG 2-0, and in a very surprising manner, Eyeballers managed to beat FaZe Clan in a 2-1 affair as well. Yep, on the first day of the competition, in the first competition of the 2026 season, FaZe Clan has been knocked out of the action and now must wait until IEM Krakow for a chance to reclaim some of its honour.

As the format of BLAST Bounty sees lower seeded teams choosing their opponents, we won't know the exact round of matches for the Round of 16 until all of the Round of 32 games are completed on Friday, but we do know the schedule for today's games at the least.

BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 - January 14 fixtures: