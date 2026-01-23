BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: Furia and Team Falcons advance to the semifinals

HQ

Yesterday, we covered the quarterfinals match-ups for the BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 tournament, noting that two games would happen that evening and be followed by the second two quarterfinals later today. To this end, we have two results to report upon.

For one, Furia defeated Heroic and will advance to the semifinals. The result was 2-1 in favour of the Brazilian team, with the squad proving its resilience after dropping the first map and then winning the second two back-to-back.

On top of this, Team Falcons dispatched Team Liquid in a convincing 2-0 series. The end score might seem that the Saudi-backed team dominated the North American organisation, but the first map went right down to the wire (16-14) while the second map was a more clear victory (13-8).

We won't know who each team will take on in the semifinals until the last two quarterfinals occur this evening, as then the next and final draft show will happen. As for what the last two quarterfinals fixtures are, Team Vitality will face GamerLegion while Team Spirit is matched up against Parivision.