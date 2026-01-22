BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: The playoffs quarterfinals match-ups are locked in

HQ

We've had to wait a few days for BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 to continue following the end of its closed qualifier portion, but thankfully the action will pick back up this afternoon. The playoffs are soon to commence, and in a few hours the first two of the total four quarterfinals will occur, with the second two happening tomorrow.

The match-ups were confirmed yesterday evening at the Draft Show, where the lower-seeded teams got to select which high-seeded team they fancied facing. To this end, we have some big match-ups, which you can see below alongside the times and dates for when they will happen.

Playoffs quarterfinals match-ups:



Team Falcons vs. Team Liquid on January 22 at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET



Furia vs. Heroic on January 22 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET



Team Vitality vs. GamerLegion on January 22 at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET



Team Spirit vs. Parivision on January 22 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET



It's a single-elimination format now, so you win and progress or lose and head home, with the semi-finals also being seeded by a draft-like system that will be featured after the quarterfinals wrap up. We'll know a winner by the end of the weekend.