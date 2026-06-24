BLAST Bounty Season 2 2026: 9z Team withdraws due to a scheduling change

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In less than a month, BLAST Premier will offer another major Counter-Strike 2 tournament, as the BLAST Bounty Season 2 event for 2026 will be happening between July 21 and August 2.

Recently, we touched upon the event to highlight the confirmed teams who will be present, with that report now slightly outdated as one team has pulled out due to a scheduling change.

9z Team will no longer appear at the BLAST Bounty Season 2 tournament, with Nemiga set to take the team's spot at the event. BLAST simply explains the situation as a "change comes following updates to 9z's team schedule."

A change like this isn't uncommon in modern Counter-Strike 2 esports, as there are simply too many events for teams to commit to, and sometimes organisations drop out to rest their players, to attend a tournament they already committed to before a scheduling change, or to make roster changes, the list of reasons go on. Essentially, don't expect this to affect 9z Team's plans in the future.