BLAST Bounty Season 2 2026: The 32 invited teams have been announced

HQ

We're around a month away from the next major BLAST Premier Counter-Strike 2 tournament happening, as between July 21 and August 2, the second season of the Bounty format will officially occur. With the a month away, now the tournament organiser has revealed the 32 invited teams for the event, with the main caveat being that reigning champion Parivision won't be present due to it currently undergoing a rebuild.

With $1.15 million on the line, and with the event kicking off on July 21 before the LAN-based playoffs commence on July 30, you can see all 32 invited teams below.