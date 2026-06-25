Blasphemous has topped five million sold copies

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The Game Kitchen has found plenty of success ever since it debuted its indie Metroidvania title Blasphemous back in September 2019. The game arrived, became a hit among fans and critics alike, received a few bits of DLC, and then soon was followed up by a dedicated sequel, and perhaps eventually a threequel too. It seems like there is good cause the latter may happen, especially when considering today's news.

The Spanish developer has revealed that the original Blasphemous has now surpassed five million sold copies. It achieved the feat in less than seven years, meaning it has averaged around 700,000 copies sold every year since launch, which is a pretty exceptional feat for an indie project.

As for the future of Blasphemous, we last spoke with The Game Kitchen in the summer of 2025, when it was made clear that the studio would love to continue expanding the wider universe even if that doesn't necessarily mean a third mainline chapter.