David Erosa on production and the Blasphemous series: "With the third game you know what you didn't know when you were developing the second game"

It's hard to disassociate yourself as a development studio from a global success like Blasphemous. A first instalment that practically redefined modern metroidvania alongside other exponents such as Hollow Knight, while establishing a unique universe in iconography, design and lore such as Cvstodia and its inspiration in the Catholic religion, Holy Week and the Spanish city of Seville. So, in addition to pursuing projects as diverse as All on Board!, Stone of Madness and the upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, The Game Kitchen continues to explore the dark corners of the Blasphemous franchise.

We now know that the next chapter of that Penance story will begin to be written on July 17th with the announcement of what we hoped would be Blasphemous 3, but is only the vinyl edition of the second instalment's soundtrack. But what will this hypothetical game actually look like? We recently asked The Game Kitchen producer David Erosa about it during a presentation at OXO Museo del Videojuego de Málaga, and you can watch the interview below.

HQ

Although in the conversation we essentially talked about their upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, the producer also talked about the learning process as a team during the development of Blasphemous, its sequel, and also about a "hypothetical" third instalment.

When The Game Kitchen decided to have Blasphemous 2 "the fanbase is always watching you, with their own wishes for the sequel. They'd like the game to be this way, not that way. And you can't always please everybody. So it's very difficult to make those decisions that you know not everybody will like. But you have to commit to the game."

"Part of growing as a team and as a studio is making those decisions and knowing that you have to be true to your vision for the game."

It was inevitable to ask at that point if that line could be applied to Blasphemous 3, and Erosa left us with an interesting read:

"In development, in software development and in game development, we say that the first game is the one where a lot of aspects fail. In the second game, you think you've solved those problems, but it's in the third game that you know what you didn't really know in the second game".

He adds that, while he can't give us any more information, there are plans to expand the franchise:

"Right now there's nothing on the horizon about a sequel. What we do know is that we'd like to continue to build around the.... I'm not going to say the world of Blasphemous, but the world of Cvstodia."

So, even if we don't have Blasphemous 3 in sight yet, it's interesting to know that its creators will continue to polish and refine their work to surprise and reward fans' loyalty.

What do you think Blasphemous 3 will be like?