Blair Witch gets physical release on January 31

The horror game has only just landed on PS4, but now we know that we can get a copy for our shelves too.

Developer Bloober Team and Koch Media have announced that the former's horror game Blair Witch is getting a physical release on January 31 next year, meaning you can get either the PS4 or Xbox One copy for your collection.

Earlier this month Blair Witch landed on PS4 along with a new trailer, and if you want to read our thoughts on the game when it was originally launched for PC and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.

It's also worth noting that the PS4 release ushered in an update with extra little details too, like customisation options for your dog Bullet and additional features for your phone, which you use at multiple points throughout the game.

Have you tried Blair Witch yet?

