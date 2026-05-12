Blades of Fire and Metroid Dread creators are implementing staff cuts

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Nowadays, working in the video game industry feels more like a high-risk profession than a job driven by a passion for this multidisciplinary art form. The volatility of the sector that we have been witnessing (and experiencing) for years has swept away countless personal projects, as well as massive projects involving hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, the closure of studios with decades-long histories, legendary names, and countless workers. According to data from the Game Industry Layoffs website, the number of workers made redundant in the video game industry since 2022 exceeded 40,000 in March this year.

All these workers possess the talent that has brought us the video games we have loved and played ever since, and today, unfortunately, we find ourselves in the sad position of reporting that more members of this industry are losing their jobs. As reported by the studio itself on its official page on LinkedIn, MercurySteam has begun a staff reduction process which will see the workforce reduced. The message does not specify the number of employees at the Spanish company affected, but it does indicate that over the coming weeks, the studio's work will focus on managing this process "in the most responsible, humane and respectful manner for all those involved".

Following the global success of their Metroid Dread project with Nintendo, MercurySteam embarked on the adventure of developing and publishing their new IP, Blades of Fire, which received a very lukewarm reception on its release, and which did not yield the financial return they had hoped for. The studio didn't give up, and just a few days ago they released version 2.0, which added a wealth of content and tweaked those less polished aspects of the launch. However, it seems that the costs involved in reaching this Blades of Fire 2.0 have not been fully covered. We've taken the liberty of copying an important excerpt here in case any development studio is looking for staff:

If your studio or company is looking for experienced developers, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]. We will do our utmost to help these professionals find new opportunities.