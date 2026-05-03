Blades of Fire director explains darker tone in 2.0 update

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If you look at the key art for Blades of Fire's Steam launch and 2.0 version update, you may notice it's a bit more grimdark than the original key art. Instead of the main cast of characters on screen, we just see our protagonist, Aran de Lira, looking seriously pissed off.

When we got the chance to sit down with game director Enric Alvarez ahead of the game's 2.0 launch later in May, we asked about this tonal shift, and what it meant for the future of the game. Alvarez had the following to say:

"The tone of Blades of Fire has always been somber, but with 2.0 we've leaned a bit more into contrast and atmosphere. Not to make the world darker for its own sake, but to reinforce the feeling that this is a world where steel — something fundamental — has been lost. That absence shapes everything."

If you played the game back at launch, and wanted to go through it again, you don't have to worry about there being a major overhaul to the story and atmosphere. Alvarez maintains that "the story in Blades of Fire is not something you are told — it's something you uncover. And that only works if the player chooses to engage with it."

Check out our full interview here for more of what you can expect in Blades of Fire 2.0.