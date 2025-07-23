Blades of Fire is a commercial failure

HQ

MercurySteam's new action RPG Blades of Fire failed to ignite commercially. This comes in spite of generally positive notices, and the post‑mortem blame is landing on poor launch timing plus increasingly selective consumers—factors that hit new IP especially hard because they never get the runway or visibility they need to stick.

The financial sting is real. Digital Bros, MercurySteam's parent company, has lowered its guidance for fiscal year 2024/25 and now expects at least €10 million in losses, along with roughly €8 million in write‑downs tied specifically to Blades of Fire. Revenue, which was already forecast to decline year‑over‑year, is now expected to fall even further.

It's clear that Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC likely hurt discoverability, or at the very least didn't help—a contributing factor worth noting. Still, if you want to form your own opinion (and maybe throw some support behind MercurySteam's action experiment), there's a free demo available, and the full game is 20% off through July 31, 2025.

You can find our review here.