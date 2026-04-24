Benfica's Prestianni could miss World Cup due to sanction for homophobic conduct

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Do you remember the Prestianni vs. Vinícius incident, when the Argentinian Benfica player allegedly insulted the Brazilian Real Madrid player with racist slurs? The controversial moment, which happened during the Champions League knockout play-off rounds in February, resulted in Prestianni being suspended with one match (the second leg of the round), but that sanction was only temporary while the investigation continued.

On Friday, UEFA announced their final verdict: he has been given a six-match suspension in all UEFA-level matches, either with club or with national team, for homophobic conduct during the match. The racist insults against Vinícius couldn't be proved, because he covered his mouth (if they had been proven, the sanction would have been harsher, ten games).

This covers the game he already missed due to the temporary sanction, that second leg match against Real Madrid, and also two further games in the future, because three of the six games included in the sanction are suspended for two years (won't apply unless he commits another infraction). Even with a two match ban, it could ruin his World Cup hopes, because UEFA has asked FIFA to apply the ban also to the worldwide competition.

Prestianni, who was called for the first time by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni in November, may not be called for the competition due to carrying a sanction that would make him ineligible for two group stage games.