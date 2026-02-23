UEFA makes drastic decision with Prestianni while investigation continues: Benfica will appeal

HQ

Two days before the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu, second leg of the play-offs in which Real Madrid carries a goal of advantage from last week, UEFA has issued an statement regarding the Gianluca Prestianni case, following the alleged racist insults from the Benfica player to the Madrid player, and they provisionally suspend the Benfica player with one match. This means that he will not be allowed to go to the Bernabéu.

However, it is not the resolution, but a provisional suspension likely to avoid a confrontation between Prestianni and Vinícius Jr. or other players on Wednesday:

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to a discriminatory behaviour".

Prima facie literally translates to "at first glance", meaning that UEFA gives Vinícius the benefit of the doubt: while it has not been proved that Prestianni insulted Vinícius, they consider that there's enough signs to think that the aggression did happen, and he risks a much bigger sanction (ten matches for violating UEFA's Article 14 regarding discriminatory behaviour).

"This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies", adds UEFA.

Benfica will appeal, but Prestianni will not go to the Madrid match

The decision, which will greatly reduce the risk of an altercation at the match on Wednesday, will be appealed by Benfica. "The Club regrets being deprived of the player while the investigation is still ongoing and will appeal this decision by UEFA, although the time involved is unlikely to have any practical effect on the Champions League play-off second leg", said the Portuguese club right after UEFA's announcement.

The statement repeated what they said last week, including the utlisation of the name of the late Eusébio to defend that the club isn't racist: "Benfica also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination, values ​​that are part of its historical identity and are reflected in its daily actions, its global community, the work of the Benfica Foundation, and in major figures in the Club's history, such as Eusébio".