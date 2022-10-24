Bayonetta voice actor posts new statement responding to recent report

HQ

The situation between PlatinumGames and former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has once again evolved, as the latter party has now published yet another statement in response to the recent report that went against her original allegations.

As posted on Twitter, Taylor said, "It has come to my attention that some people are calling me a liar and golddigger. I feel the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry."

Taylor then proceeded to post the following statement in a series of tweets.

"As I posted on part three of my video thread. I explained that their first offer was too low. That offer was 10,000 dollars total. Remember, this is 450 million dollar franchise, (not counting merchandise.) I then wrote in Japanese to Hideki Kamiya, asking for what I was worth. I thought that as a creative, he would understand. He replied saying how much he valued my contribution to the game and how much the fans wanted me to voice the game. I was then offered an extra 5,0000!

So, I declined to voice the game. I then heard nothing from them for 11 months. They then offered me a flat fee to voice some lines for 4,000 dollars. Any other lies, such as 4,000 for 5 sessions are total fabrications.

There were not "extensive negotiations." I've also been informed of ridiculous fictions, such as I asked for 250,000 dollars. I am a team player. I was just asking for a fair, living wage in line with the value that I bring to this game.

I was paid a shockingly low total of £3000 total for the first game. A little more for the second. I wanted to voice her. I have drummed up interest in this game ever since I started on Twitter in 2011."

This all comes after PlatinumGames recently publicly gave its support to the current voice of Bayonetta, Jennifer Hale, who has been receiving backlash from fans for asking both the developer and Taylor to solve their dispute amicably.