Current Bayonetta voice actor responds to Hellena Taylor's boycott call

HQ

Bayonetta 3 has been in the headlines over the past few days, not necessarily because of its imminent launch, but rather because Hellena Taylor, the voice actor who brought the iconic witch to life in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2, has called for fans to boycott the game, after developer PlatinumGames allegedly looked to offer her a minimal pay to reprise her role for the threequel.

This development has sparked a lot of pay talk across the industry, and now since, the current voice of Bayonetta, Jennifer Hale, has also spoken up about the situation.

"With regard to Bayonetta 3,

As a longtime member of the voice acting community, I support every actor's right to be paid well and have advocated consistently for this for years.

Anyone who knows me, or has followed my career, will know that I have great respect for my peers, and that I am an advocate for all members of the community.

I am under an NDA and am not at liberty to speak regarding this situation. My reputation speaks for itself.

I sincerely ask that everyone keep in mind that this game has been created by an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people and I hope everyone will keep an open mind about what they've created.

Finally, I hope that everyone involved may resolve their differences in an amicable and respectful way."

Bayonetta 3 is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, and it is very likely that this will not be the last time we see developments in this situation.