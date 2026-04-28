Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How's the head-to-head before Champions League semi-finals

HQ

The first of the Champions League semi-finals takes place tonight, a duel between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with the first leg being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and a desire of revenge in the air after the PSG beat Bayern in their last match, in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on July 5, 2025.

Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé scored in the final stages of the second half, in a match in which Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific injury, fracturing his fibula when he clashed with Gianluigi Donnarumma: some put the blame on the goalkeeper, now at Manchester City. It took nine months for Musiala to recover, who returned on April 1, but may miss World Cup.

In official UEFA matches (the Club World Cup doesn't count), Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have faced 15 times, Bayern has won nine times, and has scored more goals (21 versus 16). Interestingly, a PSG vs. Bayern has never ended in a draw.

In fact, in Champions League, Bayern has four victories in a row against PSG. The last time PSG beat Bayern Munich was in the 2021 quarter-finals, winning 3-2 away and qualifying on away goals. One of the most remarkable matches was the 2020 Champions League final, in which Bayern beat PSG 1-0.

Bayern Munich will aim to win their seventh Champions League title, to match AC Milan's record of seven titles (only behind Real Madrid's 15), while PSG will aim for their second title, which would be a consecutive title. The second leg will be played in Paris on Wednesday, May 6.