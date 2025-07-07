Bayern Munich offers injury update on Musiala, Neuer blames Donnarumma

HQ

Jamal Musiala sustained a horrifying injury during Saturday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. The images showed Musiala's foot completely dislocated, and the following day Bayern Munich confirmed the extent of injury: the 22-year-old sustained a fracture of the fibula associated with a broken and dislocated ankle, and was flown from Orlando to Munich to undergo surgery at home, where he will be side-lined for months.

Musiala, who earlier in the competition had scored a hat-trick during the 10-0 rout to Auckland City, had recently returned from another injury. While it is unknown how long he will be side-lined, most optimistic estimations give him four months after his surgery.

"I've rarely been so angry at halftime, not against my players. I know there are many things in life much more important than this, but for these guys it's their life", said Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany. While most players attributed his injury to an accident, Manuel Neuer, Bayern's goalkeeper, said that PSG' Gianluigi Donnarumma was to blame.

"I went up to him and said, 'Don't you want to go over to our player?'"

Quoted by Sky Sports Germany (via Fotmob), Neuer said that Donnarumma's dive to catch a loose ball, which ended up trapping Musiala's leg, was risky, and it was a situation where he didn't have to go in like that. "That's risky. He's willing to accept the risk of injuring his opponent."

Neuer even criticised that Donnarumma didn't go to check on Musiala knowing the seriousness of the injury. "I went up to him and said, 'Don't you want to go over to our player?' It's only right to go over and wish the guy well. He did that in the end. Fairness is always important. I would have reacted differently."

Donnarumma was seen in shock and heartbroken after the injury, and later posted that "All my prayers and well wishes are with you". Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, said that blaming Donnarumma was excessive, and it was a stroke of bad luck. "Goalkeepers will go for the ball. Attackers don't hold back when they come towards us either".