Jamal Musiala should skip World Cup due to his injury, says Oliver Kahn

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Jamal Musiala has only played sporadically for Bayern Munich since his return from injury in January, and a question hangs in the air, will he be called up by Julian Nagelsmann for World Cup 2026? Musiala suffered a serious fibula fracture at the Club World Cup, a controversial incident in which his Bayern teammates blamed then-PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma.

According to Oliver Kahn, former German and Bayern captain, Musiala should not go.

"He should pull out of the World Cup. If I feel that something isn't quite right with my game, then I need to work on myself to get back to full fitness," Kahn told Sky (via Goal.com), implying that the player is not ready.

"We know what he was capable of before the injury. And it was a very serious injury. The question isn't only physical; it's also mental: what's going on in his head? Is he ready to tackle again at 100 percent?"

Musiala has only played one full 90 minutes match once since his return last January. At 23, he will probably have time to play several more World Cup, but for him the most important thing is to regain his former fitness.

This week, Musiala also surprised fans by becoming co-author of two children books, telling how "his football adventure began" at Bayern. He wants to inspire children on and off the pitch, and maybe the World Cup should not be his main concern right now. Regardless, Julian Nagelsmann still has two months before the final list is presented to FIFA...