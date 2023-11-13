Baldur's Gate III took top honours at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

HQ

The best gaming year in 20 years? Yes, according to a previous news article we wrote about where the ratings on Metacritic show this. The competition is of course fierce when it comes to the coveted game awards that have now been handed out and last Friday it was time for the Golden Joystick Awards for the 41st time. Larian's magnificent Baldur's Gate III was the big winner and the game also broke records by taking home seven awards, including the most prestigious "Ultimate Game of the Year".

On December 7 it's time for The Game Awards which, in addition to exciting announcements, will also offer an award ceremony and it will be exciting to see if Larian can repeat its success with the game at that event.

Below you can see all the winners: