Baldur's Gate III took top honours at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

And many other awards too.

The best gaming year in 20 years? Yes, according to a previous news article we wrote about where the ratings on Metacritic show this. The competition is of course fierce when it comes to the coveted game awards that have now been handed out and last Friday it was time for the Golden Joystick Awards for the 41st time. Larian's magnificent Baldur's Gate III was the big winner and the game also broke records by taking home seven awards, including the most prestigious "Ultimate Game of the Year".

On December 7 it's time for The Game Awards which, in addition to exciting announcements, will also offer an award ceremony and it will be exciting to see if Larian can repeat its success with the game at that event.

Below you can see all the winners:

  • Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3

  • Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky

  • Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3

  • Studio of the Year - Larian Studios

  • Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars

  • Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain

  • Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1

  • Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI

  • Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Best Streaming Game - Valorant

  • Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3

  • Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2

  • Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive

  • Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II

  • Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

  • Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

  • Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

  • Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield

  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4

  • Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

