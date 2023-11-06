Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Metacritic: 2023 has been the best gaming year in 20 years

If you think there are a lot of great games to choose from, Metacritic data supports your hunch.

2023 feels a bit like the catch up effect after Corona; many games have been delayed and previous years haven't been quite as packed as usual. But 2023 feels completely different. Some excellent games have been released and according to Metacritic, it's the first time in 20 years that so many games on the service have a score of 90 or higher.

So far, 25 games have a score of 90 or higher on Metacritic - and we've only just started November. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate III, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake and not least Cocoon are also in the good company.

If you look just outside the 90+ scores, there are excellent games like Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, Dead Space, Final Fantasy XVI, Forza Motorsport and Hogwarts Legacy.

So if you're struggling to choose and find the time and money to do it all, that's okay; 2023 is one of the best gaming years in 20 years.

What do you reckon? Has 2023 offered some of the best games for you?

