Avatar: The Last Airbender star sets reasonable expectations for Season 3: "It is going to be the absolute peak of Netflix, TV, cinema"

HQ

It's finally time for the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, as the live-action adaptation of the iconic animated show has returned to Netflix. We've had to wait a little while for this next round of episodes, but hopefully that won't be reflected for Season 3, as Netflix greenlit the third and final season a while back, and the crew filmed this conclusive round of episodes directly after Season 2, meaning production is already complete.

While we don't know the firm date for Season 3's arrival, Gordon Cormier, the individual behind the live-action version of Aang, has spoken with Screen Rant about what to expect from the last season of the show, and boy has he set the bar high...

"Season 3, it's honestly crazy, because I feel like everybody's favorite season of the animated series is Season 3, or at least that's how I've taken it. A lot of people are Season 2-ers, but Season 3 is dope. I feel like it's so different in the sense that Season 1 was the intro, Season 2 is kind of learning the elements — he's getting there, he's almost there. And then Season 3, it's all heavy hitters. Every episode is something huge.

"I need to learn how to firebend. The comet is coming. I have to fight the Fire Lord, eventually." There's a lot, and it's all stacked up, and it's all in red. We're all in the Fire Nation. So I feel like, as it is the third season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, it almost feels like a totally different show, but in the greatest way possible.

"It's like we've built Season 1 and Season 2, and all of it has led up to this giant season. So, Season 2 is going to be incredible. It's going to be huge. It's going to be big. It's going to be dramatic, but Season 3 is going to be bigger. It is going to be the absolute peak of Netflix, TV, cinema. I don't know how to hype this up. It's going to be incredible. [Chuckles] It was probably the only season where I could proudly say that I am happy with what I have done on that set."

Since Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender has now arrived on Netflix, you can see the trailer for the new episodes below, and stay tuned, because no doubt Netflix won't be wasting too much time in getting us hyped for the conclusive Season 3.