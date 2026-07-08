Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender officially arrives on Paramount+ on July 25

The follow-up to the beloved series, and one of the most-anticipated animated features of the year, finally has an official release date. Some have already seen Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, due to leaks that took place earlier in the year, showcasing the film in full months before its intended release date. We had expected to wait until October to see Aang's new movie, but Paramount has brought the release date up to this summer.

As shown in the trailer below, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will arrive on the 25th of July. That's just a couple of weeks away. Despite wishes for the film to release in theatres following the leaks, Paramount is still just launching it on its streaming service, Paramount+.

If you've not been made aware of the plot via the leaked film, then the trailer sets up what Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is all about. After defeating the Fire Lord and bringing peace to the Four Nations, Aang remains regretful he couldn't save his own people, the Airbenders. When he find another Airbender trapped within the ice, though, he realises there's a chance to establish a future for his nation.