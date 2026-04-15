Aang: The Last Airbender creators respond after entire movie leaks months before release

Earlier this week, rumours of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated movie leaking online were spreading across Twitter/X and other social media platforms. It turns out those were more than just rumours, as now creators who worked on the movie are responding to the legitimate leak, which has seen the entirety of Aang: The Last Airbender find its way online months before the planned Paramount+ streaming date.

We're not going to include the leak here, or include any spoilers for that matter. However, from searching through forums and doing our own digging, it seems that the entire movie is available, and its plot is already finding some controversy with fans. Jumping in to try and have their own say on matters around the leak are multiple creators who worked on the film, sharing their disappointment.

"We worked on the aang movie for years with the expectation that'd we'd get to celebrate all of our hard work in theatres.. just to see people unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on twitter like candy," wrote animator jul on Twitter/X. "I don't like seeing people use paramount's awful decision to remove the movie from theatres to justify leaking it. I totally understand folks not wanting to pay for/support paramount+ but pirating the movie after its release would have at least been better than this. This is incredibly disrespectful to all of the hard work the artists put in."

"I worked on this film on a leadership capacity. I understand that we all have opinions about what happened and what you decide to do is your personal choice. But it breaks my heart to see the way some fans are treating the hard-working artists," added animation director Tessa Bright.

It's an unfortunate circumstance for both creators and fans. The leak appears to have been entirely accidental, but now the finished film is floating around online if you want to find it. It is frustrating to know we won't see this film in theatres, but at the same time it feels a bit of a slap in the face to the creators to have their film unceremoniously thrown to the internet.