Atlético de Madrid will file a complaint against Barcelona: "They think they can belittle us, that we are weak or stupid"

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Atlético de Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has said that FC Barcelona is "disrespectful" regarding the situation with Julián Álvarez. "They think they can belittle us, that we are weak or stupid. But what they are really showing the world is a way of acting that defines them".

Speaking to EFE on Tuesday, Gil Marín confirmed they will file a complaint against Barcelona with FIFA, because the Catalan club has been negotiating with their player behind their backs, even when the player knows that he is not for sale and won't listen to any offers.

"It was Messi's day and the day of Argentina, not Julián's"

Gil Marín and the entire rojiblanco club were hurt when Julián Álvarez said on a live interview with ESPN, after a World Cup match with Argentina, that he wanted to leave Atleti and asked for a transfer "so he can fulfill his dream". The CEO of Atlético de Madrid condemned his words: "I deeply regret his words. It wasn't the day to make those statements; it was Messi's day and the day of the Argentine national team, not Julián's".

"Julián has a dream, and we Atlético fans have dreams too. It's true that he's spoken with us, but it's also true that he knows our position perfectly well because we've been very clear: Atlético doesn't want to transfer his rights. He's a great player, and we're very proud that he plays for us".

But Gil Marín's target is FC Barcelona, who has been tempting the player, in a similar way, they explained, as what they did (successfully) with Antoine Griezmann in 2019, and what they did (unsuccessfully) with Nico Williams at Athletic Club last year.

"They lie to us, to the player, to the media, and they also lie to their own fans. They try to make everyone believe they can afford a transfer they're not actually capable of. It's not the first time Barcelona has acted this way, and the football world is perfectly aware of it. Last year they did something very similar to Nico Williams and Athletic Club".