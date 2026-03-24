Atlético de Madrid confirms Griezmann's "last dance": He joins Orlando City in two months

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Atlético de Madrid has confirmed that Antoine Griezmann is leaving the club at the end of the season, confirming the reports from yesterday. As expected, Griezmann will leave for Orlando City in the MLS, but after the season ends (Orlando wanted him now, as the MLS season has just started). This means that the Frenchman will be in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on April 18, and wherever they reach in Champions League (they face Barcelona in quarter-finals).

Atlético de Madrid talks of a "last dance" for the 34-year-old forward, who owns the top goal-scoring record in Atlético de Madrid (211), where he played between 2014 and 2019, left to Barcelona, and returned between 2021 and his goodbye in 2026. With 488 games played, he is also the fourth player with more appearances in the team.

"It's not easy to put into words what I feel, because this club is my home and you are my family. It has been an incredible journey, full of unforgettable matches, goals, joy, and a passion that only those of us who feel Atleti can truly understand", Griezmann said, who is traveling to Orlando during this international break to sign his new deal.

"For now, let's leave the future in the future: because I'm not leaving yet. I still have months left wearing this shirt, months to give everything in our stadium and away from it, to lift that Copa del Rey and to dream of going as far as possible in the Champions League.

"We still have many opportunities ahead of us to be happy. I want every minute I have left here to be a tribute to this badge. The best is still to come. We'll do it as we always have: together.

"My present will remain red and white until the very last breath of this 2026 season. And my heart will be forever."