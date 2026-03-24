March 2026 international break: List of friendlies for Spain, Germany, England, France...

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The last international break in football before World Cup 2026 in June takes place later this week and the following week, with some key matches: the Inter-Confederation play-offs and final stage of the European qualifiers, with the six remaining places for World Cup, and countries like Italy, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and Czech Republic still in contention.

The rest of countries that already qualified for World Cup (or didn't) will still play in March, between March 25 and March 31, a series of friendlies with little importance beyond serving as a dress rehearsal for World Cup in June. Here are all the friendlies you can follow this month:

Friendly games from March 25-April 1:

(Times in CET or CEST after the clock changes over the weekend, one hour earlier in the UK).

Wednesday, March 25:



Kazakhstan vs. Namibia: 13:00



Thursday, March 26:



Tanzania vs. Liechtenstein: 15:30



Moldova vs. Lithuania: 16:00



Georgia vs. Israel: 18:00



Cyprus vs. Belarus: 18:00



Brazil vs. France: 21:00



Friday, March 27:



Croatia vs. Colombia: 00:30



New Zealand vs. Finland: 07:15



Solomon Islands vs. Bulgaria: 09:30



Kenya vs. Estonia: 17:00



Austria vs. Ghana: 18:00



Montenegro vs. Andorra: 18:00



Greece vs. Paraguay: 20:00



Netherlands vs. Norway: 20:45



Switzerland vs. Germany: 20:45



England vs. Uruguay: 20:45



Spain vs. Serbia: 21:00



Saturday, March 28:



San Marino vs. Faroe Islands: 15:00



Azerbaijan vs. St. Lucia: 16:00



Hungary vs. Slovenia: 18:00



Canada vs. Iceland: 18:00



Scotland vs. Japan: 18:00



USA vs. Belgium: 20:30



Sunday, March 29:



Mexico vs. Portugal: 03:00



Lithuania vs. Georgia: 15:00



Armenia vs. Belarus: 16:00



Colombia vs. France: 21:00



Monday, March 30:



Cabo Verde vs. Finland: 05.00



Cyprus vs. Moldova: 18:00



Germany vs. Ghana: 20:45



Tuesday, March 31:



Kazakhstan vs. Comoros: 14:00



Norway vs. Switzerland: 18:00



Montenegro vs. Slovenia: 18:00



San Marino vs. Andorra: 18:00



Serbia vs. Saudi Arabia: 18:00



Haiti vs. Iceland: 18:30



Hungary vs. Greece: 19:00



Cote d'Ivoir vs. Scotland: 20:30



Netherlands vs. Ecuador: 20:45



England vs. Japan: 20:45



Austria vs. Korea: 20:45



Spain vs. Egypt: 21:00



Wednesday, April 1: