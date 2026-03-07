Atlético de Madrid wins Copa final "preview" against Real Sociedad

HQ

Atlético de Madrid bested Real Sociedad 3-2 in a regular LaLiga match that served as a preview for the Copa del Rey final next month. After ten minutes, the match was already 1-1, with goals by Sorloth for Atleti and Carlos Soler for Real Sociedad. Then, almost simultaneously, Nico González and Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-2.

It was the González, the Argentinian forward at Atleti on loan from Juventus, who completed a brace for a 3-2 victory, leaving Atleti third in LaLiga, but ten points behind Real Madrid, who won their duel on Friday to continue their chase to Barcelona.

Speaking of which, hours later, Lamine Yamal scored the winning goal in a duel against Barcelona and Athletic Club, to still put Barça 4 points clear. Coincidently, this weekend saw duels between Atleti and Real Sociedad, the two finalist in Copa del Rey, and between Barcelona and Athletic, the two teams who lost the Copa semifinals earlier this week.

The final between Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad in the Spanish Cup will be on April 18.