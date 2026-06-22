Aston Martin reportedly planning a revolution for Hungarian Grand Prix: AMR26B, almost a new car

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Aston Martin has been the big disappointment of this Formula 1 season: after nine races, they have only achieved one point, by Fernando Alonso in Monaco: the car designed by Adrian Newey and powered by Honda sometimes struggles to finish the races, let alone fight for points (at the beginning, it was said to be dangerous for the vibrations).

According to Motorsport Italia (via Soy Motor), the British racing team is now working to introduce a revolution: not an upgrade package, but almost completely redesigned car, both on its engine and its chasis, set to be called ther AMR26B or AMR26 Evo.

Newey is behind the redesign that would only retain the front suspension of the current car and would have a "bolder" rear suspension solution. The British engineer has worked with aerodynamicist Enrico Cardile and would have counted more on aerodynamicist Gioacchino Vino and chief designer Duncan Elliott, both hired from Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Honda would redesign the engine thanks to ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities), a rule that allows the worst performing F1 teams to make larger improvements depending on how big their deficit is with the rest of the cars in the grid: Honda's engines is nearly ten percent behind the F1 leaders.

And when would this new Aston Martin car be ready? Motorsport Italy said the plan is to have it ready for the Hungarian Grand Prix, on July 26 (in four races), right before the summer break. The objective, according to reporter Franco Nugne, is to fight to score points again when it's introduced.

Do you think Aston Martin has a chance of improving in the middle of this Formula 1 season? Fernando Alonso's continuity may depend on the success of this massive upgrade package...