Fernando Alonso warns this could be his final Formula 1 race in Barcelona

HQ

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and local hero Fernando Alonso (who won the race in the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya only twice, in 2006 and 2013) has stated that this edition will likely be his final race at the circuit. "I consider every race I go to this year potentially could be my last time. Here in Barcelona there is a little bit more of that chance as it's not happening next year.·

The 44-year-old driver has not had good results with Aston Martin, with an unrealiable car that has only allowed him to earn one point so far this season, from a tenth place in Monaco last weekend, and only finished two races of the 2026 season (Miami, 15th; Japan, 18th).

There is a bit of a catch in Alonso's words, because next season there won't be a race in Barcelona: it will alternate between the Belgian Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and Barcelona will have races in 2028, 2030, and 2032. Barcelona is technically no longer the Spanish Grand Prix, as that title now defines the race in Madrid that will take place this September and for the next nine years.

"Barcelona obviously is not happening next year, so if I don't know what I will do next year, it's nearly impossible to be sure what I will do in two years' time. Here in Barcelona there is a little bit more of that chance as it's not happening next year".

"It has always been a celebration when we come to Barcelona. I think this is my 23rd Grand Prix here and all of them have been magical. This last has to be magical as well", although Alonso said he will not be competitive.