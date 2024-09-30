Assetto Corsa Evo steps on the brake and will finally release in 2025

HQ

It never looked too much set in stone despite 505 Games announcing and reaffirming that Assetto Corsa Evo would release this year and now fans' initial fears confirm, although it's actually just a slight delay. Kunos Simulazioni's simracer will now launch to Early Access on January 16, 2025 as per confirmed by the publisher, and here's the new video accompanying the news:

HQ

As part of the previously-confirmed manufacturers and a handful more, the in-game footage (together with a collectible toy car tribute) shows detailed racing cars by Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz AMG, Mini, Lotus, Ferrari, Volkswagen, Hyundai (with an EV), and more. Eagle eyes will also notice tweaked curbs and a hint at 2-way traffic.

Simracers have been waiting for this one for a long time, so it'll be interesting to see how it, ahem, evolves, through 2025 with their feedback. Whislists are now open.