Assetto Corsa Evo arrives on Steam today to evolve sim-racing

After more than 11 years of being one of the benchmarks in driving simulation games, the Assetto Corsa series launches its second instalment in Early Access today. Known as Assetto Corsa Evo, the game marks the evolution of the driving sim and a shift towards a more open and free experience. This translates into a large open world, where each vehicle is reproduced using KUNOS-developed technology that simulates mechanical, electronic and aerodynamic performance, further evolving the driving realism compared to Assetto Corsa.

With photorealistic graphics, a game engine specially designed for the occasion and the entire Eifel region (Germany) perfectly represented, it is not difficult to imagine driving at full speed on its tracks.

Assetto Corsa Evo is available now on Steam for €39.99/£32.99 in Early Access, and this week only you can get it with an additional 20% discount.

Shall we race?