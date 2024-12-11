Kunos now confirms that Assetto Corsa Evo has a giant, open game world

HQ

We have written about it before, that Italian Kunos Simulazioni aimed to offer an open game world in combination with all the closed, classic tracks that will of course be included in the upcoming Assetto Corsa Evo and now it is confirmed. The world, which is a 1:1 replica of the German area around Nordslingen (Eifel), will in the game be a full 1600 km2 large (!) and give players the opportunity to just glide around, when you don't want to push lap times and compete against other sim racers. In comparison (speaking of open, large game worlds), the map in Witcher 3 is about 125km2 in size while the world in Forza Horizon 5 is 90km2 in size. Comparing that to Kuno's now 1600km2 map is almost breathtaking.

Assetto Corsa Evo will be released in early access on January 16, exclusively for PC.