Assassin's Creed Valhalla lead is making Dead Space Remake

Electronic Arts finally confirmed that EA Motive is making the long-rumoured Dead Space remake with a short teaser trailer on July 22, but didn't want to reveal much else about it besides that it'll make a few changes to the story and use the Frostbite engine. Now we at least know the project is in good hands as well.

While Eric Baptizat, who was the game director on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, was fairly secretive when he left Ubisoft for EA Motive last April, he has now confirmed that his new role is being the game director on Dead Space Remake. It'll be interesting to see how he handles going from making a completely new game to a remake with a few tweaks to the story as well as visual and audible improvements.