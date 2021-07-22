Dead Space remake gets official announcement from EA

We've already told you that EA has been planning a remake of its sci-fi horror series Dead Space for some time now, but at EA Play Live, the massive publisher just gave us the official announcement.

Yep, Dead Space is returning and it's coming from EA Motive, and it'll be available on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. As for the description of the game, EA provided us with a press release which stated;

"Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called "necromorphs", Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity."

Seems spooky, right? We're definitely excited that's for sure. Unfortunately, we don't know how long we're going to have to hold onto that excitement for, as the game currently doesn't have a release date. But, we can at least look forward to the fact that this iconic series is making a comeback after eight years on ice.

Take a look at the reveal trailer below.