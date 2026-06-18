Arc System Works has announced its own showcase for next week

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After more than 35 years developing well-known fighting games such as the Blazblue franchise and, above all, Guilty Gear, Arc System Works is expanding its presence beyond the borders of its home city of Yokohama into the West. In 2024, they opened their first European office in Paris, and they recently launched official social media channels for the Spanish gaming community. Be that as it may, they are preparing to take a major leap forward.

We may get our first glimpse of what lies ahead next week, as they have announced the Arc System Works Showcase 2026, a live-streamed event where they will discuss the latest news from the studio and a range of titles developed and/or published by Arc System Works. No specific titles have been mentioned, but it's safe to assume we'll see updates on Guilty Gear Strive or, who knows, perhaps a first look at the next instalment in the fighting game series. It's also safe to say we'll get an in-depth look at Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, which is due for release on 6 August.

The Arc System Works Showcase 2026 will take place on 24 June at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST via the official YouTube channel. Are you going to miss it?