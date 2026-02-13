Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls to launch in August

HQ

We absolutely expected it to be present at tonight's State of Play following the recently leaked Steam page debacle, but here we are all the same. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls just popped up and delivered a ton of fresh gameplay and then even confirmed when the fighting title will be debuting on PC and PS5.

Planned to debut on August 6, pre-orders for the game will open as soon as next week from February 19. To make your decision a little easier about whether you pre-order or not, a few additional characters have been confirmed for the game and the post-launch plans have been teased.

The Unbreakable X-Men team will be in the game, with Storm leading the charge and Wolverine, Magik, and Danger following suit. Beyond this, we're told that the first year of support for the fighting game will bring four new characters and an extra stage, with this Year One Pass included in the Ultimate Edition for the game.

Naturally, this won't be all that Ultimate Edition owners get, as five character costumes are included for Spider-Man, Storm, Iron Man, Captain America, and Doctor Doom (some of which are inspired by video games in Spidey's case and others by classic comics). Plus, a Howard the Duck lobby avatar is featured, a Cosmo lobby pet is included, and an animated chromatic colour for all 20 launch characters will be present as well.

You can see much of this in action in the latest trailer and the Ultimate Edition contents image for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls below.