LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Fast & Furious Crossroads
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Apex Legends

Apex Legends trailer reveals Rampart's backstory

We travel back in time with the latest animated trailer for Respawn's free-to-play shooter.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The seasonal shift for Respawn's battle royale shooter, Apex Legends, is scheduled for next week. Season 6: Boosted will introduce us to the new legend, Ramya Parekh, or Rampart for short, and she plays the leading role in the latest animated feature that was released yesterday evening.

In the new trailer, we see Bangalore and Gibraltar meeting to drink in the new character's weapons shop, however, the place is ambushed and burnt to the ground. This is not the end for Rampart, though, and she finds a different route to the Apex Games.

And with that, Respawn proves once again that its online shooter has a story bubbling under the surface that fans can follow, which we will hopefully learn more about in the future. You can read more about the new gameplay innovations in our previous news.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content