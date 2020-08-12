Apex Legends trailer reveals Rampart's backstory

You're watching Advertisements

The seasonal shift for Respawn's battle royale shooter, Apex Legends, is scheduled for next week. Season 6: Boosted will introduce us to the new legend, Ramya Parekh, or Rampart for short, and she plays the leading role in the latest animated feature that was released yesterday evening.

In the new trailer, we see Bangalore and Gibraltar meeting to drink in the new character's weapons shop, however, the place is ambushed and burnt to the ground. This is not the end for Rampart, though, and she finds a different route to the Apex Games.

And with that, Respawn proves once again that its online shooter has a story bubbling under the surface that fans can follow, which we will hopefully learn more about in the future. You can read more about the new gameplay innovations in our previous news.