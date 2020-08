You're watching Advertisements

Respawn just shared the latest on Apex Legends Season 6, or Boosted as it's being called, and the headline news is the launch date: August 18. We also got a look at a fresh face, Rampart, via a new trailer that shows off the turret wielding newcomer in more detail. Check that out above, and head this way for everything that's being added later this month, including the new battle pass, a new energy SMG called 'Volt', and in-game crafting.