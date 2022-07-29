Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Apex Legends: Hunted trailer dives further into Vantage's lore

And reveals that a gameplay trailer will be coming on Monday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Respawn Entertainment is very good at leading up to a new season of Apex Legends. The developer likes to flood fans with an array of new trailers, and for the upcoming Hunted season, this started with the most recent Stories from the Outlands.

Since then however, we've had a launch trailer for the upcoming season, which in an animated form, explores deeper into new character Vantage's lore, and even gives a brief look at her bat companion Echo.

You can check out the trailer below ahead of Apex Legends: Hunted launching on August 9, and can also look forward to yet another trailer on Monday, August 1, when the gameplay trailer for the season will arrive and will hopefully show the new character in action in-game.

HQ
Apex Legends

Related texts

0
Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content