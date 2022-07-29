Apex Legends: Hunted trailer dives further into Vantage's lore

HQ

Respawn Entertainment is very good at leading up to a new season of Apex Legends. The developer likes to flood fans with an array of new trailers, and for the upcoming Hunted season, this started with the most recent Stories from the Outlands.

Since then however, we've had a launch trailer for the upcoming season, which in an animated form, explores deeper into new character Vantage's lore, and even gives a brief look at her bat companion Echo.

You can check out the trailer below ahead of Apex Legends: Hunted launching on August 9, and can also look forward to yet another trailer on Monday, August 1, when the gameplay trailer for the season will arrive and will hopefully show the new character in action in-game.