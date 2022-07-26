Cookies

Apex Legends

Apex Legends next season will launch on August 9

And it will bring the new Legend, Vantage.

HQ

Respawn Entertainment has started its hype push for the next season of Apex Legends. Kicking off with a new Stories from the Outlands video called Survive, we're told in that very video that the next season of the battle royale title will be called Hunted and will be launching on August 9.

But that wasn't all that was revealed, as Respawn also lifted the curtain on the next Legend coming to the game. Known as Vantage, we're told in a press release that this character is a "sharpshooting fighter who has learned everything the hard way," and that she was born to a wrongly convicted criminal on the ice planet of Págos. Otherwise, it's noted that Vantage is accompanied by a small winged companion called Echo, and that being a sharpshooter, she excels with scoped weapons.

But as for when we'll learn more about Vantage and get to see her in action in-game, Respawn has announced that it won't be too long until the Launch Trailer for the Hunted season lands, as that is set to debut on July 28.

Catch the Stories from the Outlands trailer below.

HQ
Apex Legends

